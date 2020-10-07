BEAVERCREEK — Robert Marcischak of Beavercreek went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. Bob was born on November 30, 1948 in Canonsburg, PA, the eldest son of the late Fred T. and Helen (Helman ) Marcischak. He is survived by wife, Pamela, daughter, Shelby (Matt) Novitske, sister, Evelyn (Barry) Sykes of Pittsburg, PA; sister-in-law, Brenda Marcischak of Clarksville, GA and an uncle Georges (Liliane) Helman of Belgium; also grandchildren Peyton Farrell and Daxton Novitske, nieces Tara Weinreich and Alyssa (Chuck) Anderson and nephews Stephen (Anya) and Daniel Sykes. He was preceded in death by his brother, Philip Marcischak. Bob graduated from the University of Detroit with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. He worked at WPAFB for 47 years as a program manager and then as a contractor. He worked in several programs but his favorite was the F-16 as a Program Manager. He retired from the base and worked 4 years with CATS. That's because his other passion was always to drive a bus. Then he finally retired retired. Bob was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan, and had a lifelong love of trains. He was a member of the Miami Valley Garden Railway Society and was proud of his yard G-scale train display. The kids in the neighborhood and afar loved the display and every Sunday, when it was good weather, they would come by and find Bob playing with his trains and of course, Bob would love to run them for the kids. He even decorated the trains for Halloween and Christmas with lights. He was just a big kid at heart. In lieu of flowers, memorial donation can be made to the American Heart Association at heart.org. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 14, 2020 from 6 pm to 8 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). A private service will be held at a later date for family & a few friends. Inurnment will take place at Valley View Memorial Gardens.