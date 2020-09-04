COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Rev. Robert McKay, 94, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of Wilmington, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on September 2, 2020. He was born on February 19, 1926, in Wilmington, Ohio, the son of Albert and Ada (Mills) McKay. Rev. McKay was a retired minister of 60 years and a member of the Emmanuel Association church. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Anna Mae (Harvey) McKay; a son, Carlton (Marilyn) McKay of Colorado Springs; two grandchildren, Norman (Kristina) McKay and Karen McKay; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jax, and Aliana; three sisters, Jeanette (Vern) Musser, Rosalie (John) Beers, and Rita (John) Howell, one brother, Frank McKay and by many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Lois, and two brothers, Wilbur and Donald, and his daughter, Constance (McKay) Brown. Private graveside services will be held by the family in New Burlington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmanuel Mission of Bolivia, P.O. Box 328, Xenia, OH, 45385, in his memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.