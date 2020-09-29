EATON — Ron J. Carbaugh, age 63, of Eaton, OH and formerly of New Lebanon, OH passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born May 15, 1957 in Dayton, OH to the late Joseph William and Violet May Carbaugh. Ron was a 1975 graduate of Fairborn High School and earned an Associate of Criminal Justice Degree from Sinclair Community College. He worked at Sinclair Community College as a security officer; served the City of New Lebanon as a police officer and later Police Chief; served as a bailiff for Montgomery County Courts; served as a Preble County Sheriff Deputy; and was an instructor for Ohio Peace Officers Training Academy for many years, completing a law enforcement career spanning over 40 years. He completed the National FBI Academy training in 1991 and was a member of the Southwest Regional K-9 Training Team. He was an avid clocks collector; enjoyed collecting cars; was a former member of the Studebaker Car Club and Brookville Corvette Club; and loved Indy 500 racing and driver A.J. Foyt. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister Rebecca Carbaugh; nephew Matthew McCallister; and niece Erin McCallister. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Karen Carbaugh of Eaton; sisters Carol Ann (Steve) McCallister of Colorado, Joanna Rainey and Loretta Bear and their families both of Florida; niece Jane Jordan and her family; aunt Faith Waltke of Xenia, OH; sister-in-law Leslie Phipps; and many many special friends. A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Southwest Regional K-9 Training Group, P.O. Box 112, West Alexandria, OH 45381; Meals on Wheels program, ℅ the Preble County Senior Center, 800 East St. Clair Street, Eaton, OH 45320; or Humane Society of Preble County, P.O. Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.