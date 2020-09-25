CEDARVILLE — Corry, Ronald E., age 72, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020. Ron was born June 20, 1948 to Harold E. Corry and Joan L. Corry (Ulsh) in Xenia, OH. Ron received his Bachelor's in accounting and served as the Clerk Treasurer for the Village of Cedarville for +25 years. He also selflessly served in the United States Navy for 3 years. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his in-laws, Ralph F. Swigart and Verdona Swigart. He is survived by his wife, Fredalene Corry (Swigart). He is also survived by his son, Todd M. Corry, daughter, Jennifer L. Orr (Dan), brother, Mark A. Corry (Janice), brother-in-law, Ralph Swigart Jr. (Patricia), nephews; Robert Swigart, Grant Swigart, Christopher Swigart, Shawn Corry (Shannon), and Matt Corry (Ashley), and loving grandchildren; Addison Corry, Derek Orr and Emma Orr. Due to the pandemic, a private service will be held at the Cedarville United Presbyterian Church with Pastor Anne Horton officiating. A service will be live streamed through the Jackson Lytle & Lewis facebook page starting at 10:00AM on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. A public graveside will take place at North Cemetery in Cedarville, OH at 11:00AM, all are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made in Ron's honor to the Parkinson's Foundation. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com