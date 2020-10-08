1/1
Ronald J. Dierker's
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

FAIRBORN — Ronald J. Dierker's immediate family said their final goodbye to this incredible husband, father and grandpa (Papa) on October 4, 2020. Ron was born on September 8, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Arthur and Josephine (Meier) Dierker. Ron was a joy to everyone he met. His career included 20 years in the Air Force retiring as a Lt Colonel and 20 years as a contractor where he was the Director at SEI before transferring his team to NCI. Ron's gentle strength and guidance earned the respect of many of his colleagues and endless friends. Ron was a graduate of St. Louis University and later received his Master's degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Ron is survived by Lavae, his wife of 33 years, his son Greg and Melinda Dierker (Brendon, Lucas, Dominic, Kristopher, Danielle, Keegan and Donovan), his daughter Dawn and Tom Ciferno (Samantha, Thomas, Audrey, Dominic, Lilianna and Olivia), his son Jeff and Amy Dierker (Hayden and Seth), his daughter Debbi and Jim Yeary (Reagan, Reece and Mason), his son Ty and Shawn Olmstead (Rianna, Brielle and Orion) and his God Daughter Sherri Schuette and God Son Dr. Joe Hobbs, MD plus countless friends and relatives. He had enormous pride in his wife, children and twenty-one grandchildren. Ron grew up playing soccer in St. Louis and later helped establish a recreational soccer program in the Fairborn area. He has enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in sports. Ron enjoyed playing softball, pickle ball, volleyball, water volleyball and euchre. He was active in various Veteran groups and volunteered weekly at the Veteran's Hospital in The Villages, Florida. Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and liked to share many of his memories of meeting different players. The family will receive friends on Saturday, 10 October from 2:00 – 3:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, Ohio with family and friends providing remarks at a Celebration of Life Ceremony starting at 3:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending any donations to Tunnel to Towers. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved