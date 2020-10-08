FAIRBORN — Ronald J. Dierker's immediate family said their final goodbye to this incredible husband, father and grandpa (Papa) on October 4, 2020. Ron was born on September 8, 1941 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Arthur and Josephine (Meier) Dierker. Ron was a joy to everyone he met. His career included 20 years in the Air Force retiring as a Lt Colonel and 20 years as a contractor where he was the Director at SEI before transferring his team to NCI. Ron's gentle strength and guidance earned the respect of many of his colleagues and endless friends. Ron was a graduate of St. Louis University and later received his Master's degree from the Air Force Institute of Technology. Ron is survived by Lavae, his wife of 33 years, his son Greg and Melinda Dierker (Brendon, Lucas, Dominic, Kristopher, Danielle, Keegan and Donovan), his daughter Dawn and Tom Ciferno (Samantha, Thomas, Audrey, Dominic, Lilianna and Olivia), his son Jeff and Amy Dierker (Hayden and Seth), his daughter Debbi and Jim Yeary (Reagan, Reece and Mason), his son Ty and Shawn Olmstead (Rianna, Brielle and Orion) and his God Daughter Sherri Schuette and God Son Dr. Joe Hobbs, MD plus countless friends and relatives. He had enormous pride in his wife, children and twenty-one grandchildren. Ron grew up playing soccer in St. Louis and later helped establish a recreational soccer program in the Fairborn area. He has enjoyed watching his grandchildren excel in sports. Ron enjoyed playing softball, pickle ball, volleyball, water volleyball and euchre. He was active in various Veteran groups and volunteered weekly at the Veteran's Hospital in The Villages, Florida. Ron was an avid St. Louis Cardinal Baseball fan and liked to share many of his memories of meeting different players. The family will receive friends on Saturday, 10 October from 2:00 – 3:30 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road, Fairborn, Ohio with family and friends providing remarks at a Celebration of Life Ceremony starting at 3:30 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending any donations to Tunnel to Towers. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.