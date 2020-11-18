XENIA — Rose Marie Shine, 97, of Xenia passed away on November 17, 2020. She was born on May 15,1923 into a Slovenian community near Kane PA and was raised with her brothers Frank and Joe in wood-cutting camps owned by her parents Frank and Rose Maljovec. After WWII Rose married Andrew Shine. They moved to New York for Andy's education and ultimately to Xenia when he joined the AFIT faculty. For seventy years Rose was thoroughly devoted to her husband, children and then her grandchildren. Rose is survived by six children: Tom Shine of College Park, MD; Nancy Shine of Los Altos, CA; Daniel Shine of Dayton; Brigid Broadwell of Mt. Joy, PA; Rebecca Schwenker of Kettering; and Rosemary Martin of Xenia. She had twelve grandchildren: Ben Shine, Abby Shine, Christianne Shine, Carrie Coleman, Robert Stoner, Annie Shine, Sarah Broadwell, Eric and Scott Schwenker; Nicholas, Amanda and Alex Memering, plus four great-grandchildren. She is fondly remembered by friends and family for her kind and supportive nature, her chocolate chip cookies and her love of polka. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Legacy Assisted Living for their care during this difficult time. Private graveside services will be held by the family in St. Brigid Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to the Xenia FISH pantry, Cincinnati Ave., Xenia, OH, 45385, or to the Society of St. Vincent DePaul, 1125 Bank St., Cincinnati, OH, 45214. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.