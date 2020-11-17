XENIA — Rosella R. "Rosey" Dawkins, 80, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mill Run Assisted Living, Hilliard. She was born January 19, 1940, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Ruby Gasho Kidder. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, a 1958 graduate of Xenia High School, and a Jaycette. She retired as executive director of Greene County Easter Seals. She is survived by son, Gregory Dawkins, Hilliard, a daughter, Cheryl Dawkins, Xenia, a brother, Dick (Linda) Kidder, a sister-in-law, Marjorie Kidder, a brother-in-law, Orville Douglas "Doug" Dawkins, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends, including a special adopted grandchild, Maggie "Miss Magnolia" Hull, and a special church friend, Miss Michaela Skaggs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Darrell L. Dawkins, on April 24, 2015, and by two brothers, Bill Kidder and Charles Kidder. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following: Shoes for the Shoeless, c/o Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, Greene County Animal Control, 641 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Xenia, Xenia Township Fire Department, 8 Brush Row Road, Xenia, or to Bella Care Hospice 110 Polaris Parkway Suite 302 Westerville Ohio 43082, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.