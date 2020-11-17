1/
Rosella R. "Rosey" Dawkins
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Rosella R. "Rosey" Dawkins, 80, of Xenia, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mill Run Assisted Living, Hilliard. She was born January 19, 1940, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, the daughter of Roy and Ruby Gasho Kidder. She was a member of Faith Community United Methodist Church, a 1958 graduate of Xenia High School, and a Jaycette. She retired as executive director of Greene County Easter Seals. She is survived by son, Gregory Dawkins, Hilliard, a daughter, Cheryl Dawkins, Xenia, a brother, Dick (Linda) Kidder, a sister-in-law, Marjorie Kidder, a brother-in-law, Orville Douglas "Doug" Dawkins, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends, including a special adopted grandchild, Maggie "Miss Magnolia" Hull, and a special church friend, Miss Michaela Skaggs. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Darrell L. Dawkins, on April 24, 2015, and by two brothers, Bill Kidder and Charles Kidder. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of the following: Shoes for the Shoeless, c/o Faith Community United Methodist Church, 100 Country Club Dr., Xenia, OH, 45385, Greene County Animal Control, 641 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Xenia, Xenia Township Fire Department, 8 Brush Row Road, Xenia, or to Bella Care Hospice 110 Polaris Parkway Suite 302 Westerville Ohio 43082, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Neeld Funeral Home
1276 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-3564
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved