Rosemarie Walker
1924 - 2020
BELLEFONTAINE — Rosemarie Walker, 96, of Bellefontaine and formerly of Xenia passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 in Logan Acres Care Center, Bellefontaine. She was born in Datteln, Germany on April 20, 1924, the daughter of the late Peter and Helene Paula (Schwirz) Langes. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny R. Walker on April 9, 2013. She is also preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Hans Peter (Connie) Langes and two half sisters, Mary and Klarhien. She is survived by her son, Chris (April) Walker of Bellefontaine, her grandson, Nathan Walker of Jackson Center, and two great grandchildren: Jeremiah and Alaina Walker of Jackson Center, a sister Inga, and several nieces and nephews. Rosemarie graduated high school in Germany and later moved to the United States. She worked in the admissions office at Antioch University in Yellow Springs. She enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing, walking, and swimming. Rev. Don Payne will officiate a graveside service on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 11:30am in the Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4 to 7 pm at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine, OH 43311 and again on Wednesday from 9 to 10 am at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 31 West Whipp Road, Dayton, Ohio 45459. Due to current pandemic orders, please be symptom-free, practice social distancing and consider wearing a mask. Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Bellefontaine is honored to serve the Walker family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
EICHHOLTZ FUNERAL HOME- BELLEFONTAINE
OCT
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
EICHHOLTZ FUNERAL HOME- BELLEFONTAINE
OCT
28
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Woodland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
EICHHOLTZ FUNERAL HOME- BELLEFONTAINE
321 N MAIN ST
Bellefontaine, OH 43311
(937) 592-6781
