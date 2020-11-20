1/
Roy Eldon Mongold
XENIA — Roy Eldon Mongold, age 92, of Xenia passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Masonic Home in Springfield, Ohio. He was born September 25, 1928 in Chillicothe, Ohio the son of Roy David and Ethel Faye (Current) Mongold. He grew up in Dayton, Ohio until the family moved to Martinsville in 1944. Eldon graduated from Martinsville High School and attended Wilmington College. He met Ruthella Rinehart and was married 72 years. He worked for the Eavey Co. in Xenia. He retired in 1990 from Wright Patterson AFB as a computer analyst. Upon his retirement, he and his wife moved to Florida for the next 24 years before returning to the Springfield Masonic Campus, where they currently resided. He is survived by his wife, Ruthella (Rinehart) Mongold; sons: David (Carolyn) of Xenia and Roger Sr. of Jamestown; 2 granddaughters: Laura (Scott) of Columbus and Christy of Xenia; a grandson: Roger Jr. of Jamestown; 2 great grandsons: Levi and Kolton; and a sister: Grace Pratt of Wilmington; as well as a host of other relatives and friends. Graveside services will be held 2:30 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Martinsville IOOF Cemetery, Martinsville, OH with Rev. Jeffrey Brown officiating. Due to the recent COVID19 mandates, facial coverings and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
02:30 PM
the Martinsville IOOF Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
