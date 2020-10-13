1/2
Russell Harvey Johnson
XENIA — Russell Harvey Johnson, age 61, of Xenia, Ohio passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 12, 1959. He was preceded in death by his father: George Harvey Johnson and his step father: Joe R. Spence. Russell is survived by his mother: Myrtha "Janie" Spence of Wilberforce; his sister: Lisa (Thomas) George; nieces and nephews: Nathan George, Marissa (Christopher) Roden; Zachary (Ashley) George and Michael (Oksana Tangeman) George; his best friend: Robin Johnson; children: Nikki (Charles) Oney; and Kelly Clemons; grandchildren: Robien, Kiersten, Kaelyn, Kelly, Kali and Laura; great grandchildren: Noah and A'Mylah; as well as numerous other relatives and friends. Russell loved fishing; bowling and attending music festivals. He was also an avid fan of the Cleveland Browns. He was employed at Roosters in Xenia. He also served in the US Army. He especially loved his grandchildren and his family. Memorial Service will be held at Lighthouse Baptist Church at 11:30 AM Friday, October 16th. Public visitation will be held 10:30 AM Friday until the time of service. Due to Covid19 masks are encouraged and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 Detroit St., Xenia is in charge of arrangements.)



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McColaugh Funeral Home
826 North Detroit Street
Xenia, OH 45385
937-372-1102
