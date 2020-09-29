XENIA — Ruth E. Mault, 85, of Xenia, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020, at Soin Medical Center. She was born February 8, 1935, in West Portsmouth, Ohio, the daughter of Guy and Emma Spencer Ratliff. She is survived by a daughter, Diane (Owen) White, a son, Darrell Mault, and a daughter-in-law, Dee Mault, all of Xenia, 9 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leilon E. Mault, on February 27, 2005, a daughter, Nina Treadway Cyphers, a son, Norman "Butch" Mault, by four sisters, and by three brothers. Ruth will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private services will be held by the family in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.