HAZARD, Ky. — Samuel Conway born August 31, 1927 departed this life on Thursday October 29, 2020 at the Hazard A.R.H. being 93 years old. Samuel was born in Ary, Kentucky the son of the late Calaway Conway and the late Betty Conway. Other than his parents, Samuel was also preceded in death by his Daughter, Vivian Conway; Son, Robert Conway; Grandchild, Kerry Lucinda Lenn; Two Brothers, Curtis and R.B.; Six Sisters, Oma, Della, Effie, Martha, Lula, and Hazel. Samuel had retired from Southwestern Portland Cement Company in Fairborn, Ohio where he worked for 30 years, then before retirement worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for many years. Samuel enjoyed gardening and was a member of the Blair Memorial Church. Samuel Conway leaves the following relatives to cherish his memory: Wife, Suda Conway of Ary; Two Sons, Marvin Conway & Kathryn of Ary and Kenny Conway & Cynthia Louisa of Ary; Daughter, Vietta Draper & Moses of London, Ohio; Brother, Calaway Conway, Jr. & Nancy of Tennessee; Sister, Alvida Harden & Steve of Clayhole, KY; 5-Grandchildren, Christopher Conway, Robert Conway, Daniel Conway, Kimberly Mallia, Hilary Draper; 12-Great Grandchildren, 2-Great Great Grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends survive. Funeral services for Mr. Samuel Conway will be conducted on Tuesday November 3, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at the Blair Memorial Church at Lost Creek with Joe Engle officiating. There will be a walk thru visitation on Tuesday at the Church for the public from 2:00-4:00 P.M. The Interment will follow on Wednesday at the Calaway Conway Cemetery located at Ary, Kentucky.