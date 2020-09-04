DAYTON — Sheryl Ann Manns, 55, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020. She was born December 18, 1964, in Washington C.H., Ohio, the daughter of Joseph H. and Mary Maxine Diamond Brandel. She was a graduate of Greeneview High School. She is survived by a daughter, Cathy, a sister, Jane (Lou "Butch") Schnorr, sisters-in-law, Sandy Brandel and Lisa Brandel, brother-in-law, Robert Sanders, by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, by two sisters, Gladys Sanders and Robin Brandel, and by six brothers, Donald, Richard, Rod, Chuck, Jeff, and Mike Brandel. Sheryl will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in Silvercreek Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 124 W. Apple St., Dayton, OH, 45402, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.