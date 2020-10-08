1/
Shirley A. (Tyree) Syx
FAIRBORN — Shirley A. (Tyree) Syx, age 86 of Fairborn, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, with her son by her side. She was born July 10, 1934 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence Wayne and Mary Florence Tyree. Shirley was an active member in her local church and enjoyed her days being a Girl Scout leader. In addition to her parents, she was proceeded in death by her husband, John W. Syx, Sr, whom she was married to for 65 years; their son John W. Syx, Jr; 5 brothers, Joseph Wayne Tyree, Paul Eugene Tyree, John Donald Tyree, Bernard Hayden Tyree and Richard S. Tyree; 2 sisters, Mary Louise Edwards and Dorothy Mae Riber. Shirley is survived by 4 children; Kathleen Morgan, Christina (Wayne) Syx-Pyburn, Dale Syx and Shane Syx; 10 grandchildren, April Syx, Crystal (Korri) Reynolds, Luke Morgan, David (Victoria) Mason, Shanna Mason, Kassidy (Aaron) Pyburn-Meehan, Jennifer (Mike) Syx-Williams, Erin (Jason) Ison, Joanie Syx, and Brianna Syx; 25 great grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; a sister Cecilia "Marie" McGraw, many nieces and nephews, and extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Eric Meade officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until the time of service. Burial will follow at Donnelsville Cemetery. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
