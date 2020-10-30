1/
Shirley M. Hamilton-Rosell
XENIA — Shirley M. Hamilton-Rosell, 82, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on October 27, 2020 in Xenia. Shirley was born in Morehead, KY, to Mae and Joe Greenhill on December 18, 1938. She was a graduate of Morehead State University with a bachelor degree in Education and taught English at Warner within Xenia City Schools for 28 years. She was a national champion in skeet shooting and an avid gun collector. Shirley enjoyed country life, gardening and canning. Shirley will be forever cherished by her family: children, Dave Hamilton (Dayna Ducote) of Columbia, SC, and Tami Hubbard (Lonnie Osborne) of Xenia; grandchildren, Zac Hamilton, Ryan Hubbard (Tiffany) and Jake Hamilton (Maleigha); and great-grandchildren, AJ, Cammie, Aubrey, Kaitlyn, Parker, Addison, Wesley and Kole; sister, Dianne Cook and dear friend, Sandy Ryan. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Allan Hamilton and Duane Rosell; brothers, Clyde, Curtis, Ralph and Billy; sister, Lillian. A celebration of Shirley's life was held by the family on October 29, 2020, with guest speaker, brother-in-law, Tom Hamilton. Arrangements completed by the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Beavercreek Chapel
3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd
Dayton, OH 45432
9374271361
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
