XENIA — Shirley M. Hamilton-Rosell, 82, of Xenia, Ohio, passed away on October 27, 2020 in Xenia. Shirley was born in Morehead, KY, to Mae and Joe Greenhill on December 18, 1938. She was a graduate of Morehead State University with a bachelor degree in Education and taught English at Warner within Xenia City Schools for 28 years. She was a national champion in skeet shooting and an avid gun collector. Shirley enjoyed country life, gardening and canning. Shirley will be forever cherished by her family: children, Dave Hamilton (Dayna Ducote) of Columbia, SC, and Tami Hubbard (Lonnie Osborne) of Xenia; grandchildren, Zac Hamilton, Ryan Hubbard (Tiffany) and Jake Hamilton (Maleigha); and great-grandchildren, AJ, Cammie, Aubrey, Kaitlyn, Parker, Addison, Wesley and Kole; sister, Dianne Cook and dear friend, Sandy Ryan. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Allan Hamilton and Duane Rosell; brothers, Clyde, Curtis, Ralph and Billy; sister, Lillian. A celebration of Shirley's life was held by the family on October 29, 2020, with guest speaker, brother-in-law, Tom Hamilton. Arrangements completed by the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel.