FAIRBORN — Sophia Fugate, age 85 of Fairborn, passed away November 14, 2020. She was born November 19, 1934 in Airy, KY to the late Carson and Della (Conway) Williams. In addition to her parents, Sophia was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Fugate Jr.; 3 sisters: Geneva Williams, Jerldine Williams and Carol Sue Sparks; and 2 brothers: Eugene Williams and Ted "Teddy" Williams. Sophia is survived by 2 daughters: Teresa (Mike) Adkins and Robin (Scott) Roberts; 5 grandchildren: Jessica (Brad) Moore, Jennifer (Jeremy) Garner, Nicole (Chad) Neumeier, Mathew Roberts and Allison Roberts; 1 step-grandchild, Greg (Manasha) Adkins; 4 great-grandchildren: Conner and Emily Moore and Rylan and Melody Garner; 3 step-great-grandchildren: Madi, Lake and Lia Adkins; 4 brothers: Ivan (Billie) Williams, Charles Williams, Timothy (Amy) Williams and Steven Williams; 3 sisters: Floreann (Roger) Brown, Reva (Roger) Walters and Rita Mae (David) Thompson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sophia worked at WPAFB as a Military Pay Clerk and retired from there after more than 30 years of service. She attended Freedom Church. Visitation will be held from 9:30-10:30 am on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 10:30 am. Burial to follow at Byron Cemetery. To share a memory of Sophia or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. The State of Ohio is under a mandatory mask mandate, and requires that face masks be worn in all public places.