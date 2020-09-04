1/1
Stephen Allen Watson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

TOLEDO — Stephen Allen Watson passed away August 30, 2020 in the Toledo Hospital. Stephen was born April 30, 1974, the son of Stephen E. Watson and Drema Knox. He is survived by sister Amy Watson of Florida and a son Austin Watson of Dayton, Ohio. Stephen attended the Nazarene School and graduated from Greeneview High School. Stephen will be missed by family and friends who knew him and loved him. Services will be held September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Xenia Nazarene Church, 2nd Street, Xenia, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved