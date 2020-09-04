TOLEDO — Stephen Allen Watson passed away August 30, 2020 in the Toledo Hospital. Stephen was born April 30, 1974, the son of Stephen E. Watson and Drema Knox. He is survived by sister Amy Watson of Florida and a son Austin Watson of Dayton, Ohio. Stephen attended the Nazarene School and graduated from Greeneview High School. Stephen will be missed by family and friends who knew him and loved him. Services will be held September 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Xenia Nazarene Church, 2nd Street, Xenia, Ohio.