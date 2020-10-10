1/1
Steven Robert Greenwald
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Steven Robert Greenwald, age 74, of Xenia, passed away on October 6, 2020. Steven was born to the late Robert and Joan (Huber) Greenwald on December 16, 1947 in Xenia, Ohio. Steven was a member of the Greene County Fish and Game, the National Rifle Association, and the Sugar Creek Shooting Range. He is survived by his sons Rob (Colette Warner) Greenwald of New Paris and Marty (Donna Bentrup) Greenwald of Riverside; grandchildren Dustin Greenwald, Zach Greenwald, and Cailee Greenwald; and great-grandchildren Conner, Lydia, and Walker. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery, 281 Dayton Ave, Xenia, Ohio. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Tuesday evening, October 13, 2020 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made in Steven's honor to the Autism Spectrum Disorder Foundation, PO Box 2366, Indianapolis, IN 46206. Messages of sympathy may be left for the family online at www.hale-sarver.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
14
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hale Sarver Funeral Home
284 N. Miami St.
West Milton, OH 45383
937-698-4422
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved