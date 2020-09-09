WILMINGTON — Steven W. Robinson, age 62, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He was born June 5, 1958, to the late Sherman and Lucille Ashcraft Robinson. Steve was preceded in death by his parents, sister: Dorothy Robinson and brother: Bobby Richardson. Steve is survived by his loving wife, Donna (Strader) Robinson, whom he married October 27, 1983; daughters: Kari (Matt) Miller and Jennifer (Dan) Upton, both of Xenia; siblings: Jim Richardson and Sharon (Robert) Coffman; grandchildren: Nathan (Bri) Wylie, Kara (Josh) Burns, Trevor Leach, and Alanna Ritchie; great grandchildren: Kolton Shelton, Madyson Burns, Elijah Burns, Aiden Wylie, and Ethan Wylie; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Steve loved to be with his family. Steve also enjoyed the outdoors and was a member of the Greene County Fish and Game. He was employed at Stan's One Stop in Xenia. A walk through visitation for friends and family will be held 4-6 PM Monday, September 14, 2020 at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Masks and social distancing will be required. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (Services in care of McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit Street, Xenia.)