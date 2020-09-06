XENIA — Timmy Ray Moore, age 54, formerly of Xenia, OH, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Grandview Hospital after a lengthy battle with pneumonia. He was born May 7, 1966 in Xenia the youngest child of James and Carol (Tomlinson) Moore. He was preceded in death by his father: James Moore; his son: Wade Moore and his long time companion Brenda Merida; also 2 nieces: Shayna Kreitzer and Amy Moore. He is survived by his mother, Carol Moore; his children: Heather, Tiffany, Sarah, Jessica, Katie; sister: Lucretia (John) Miller and brother: Jim (Teresa) Moore; his girlfriend: Sheila West and numerous nieces, nephews, other relative and friends. Graveside Services will be held 1 PM Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia with Rev. Donald Payne officiating. Online condolences may be made to www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com.