XENIA — Vallas Wayne "Val" Mash, 61, of Xenia, passed away on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Soin Medical Center, Beavercreek from complications of kidney and heart disease. He was born July 15, 1959, in Xenia, Ohio, the son of Beauford H and Betty M. Bradshaw Mash. He was employed by the FAA. He is survived by his wife, Sherri E. (Turner) Mash, two daughters, Elizabeth Mash (Chris Corbalis) of Saugerties, NY, and Miranda Mash (Marcellus Ramsey) of Miami FL, his father, Beauford H. Mash, a sister, Vicki (Tom) Schafer, by nieces, Bethany (Jesse) Rubio and Jessica Schafer, great-nephews, Malachi and Mason Rubio, and by many close friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty M. Mash, on September 27, 2020. Val's passions were his girls, boating and great food. His other lifelong passion was working as a sound engineer. This gave him the greatest satisfaction and allowed him to make many great friends along the way. Val will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. A combined memorial service will be held at Patterson Park Church, 3655 E. Patterson Rd., Beavercreek, OH, 45430, at 2:30pm, Sunday, October 11 for Val and his mother, Betty Mash. The family asks that all in attendance please wear masks or you may view the service at PattersonPark.org (choose Resources, Livestream, and Betty Mash Memorial Service). In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton, or to the Springfield Friends Meeting, Wilmington, OH, in memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com