XENIA — Vinson Francis, age 92, of Xenia, Ohio died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born in Leatherwood, KY the son of the late Logan and Katie (Combs) Francis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his lovely wife of 57 years, Rhoda Mae (Noble) Francis; his grandsons, LCpl Brandon Dean Mitchell; Greg Francis and Ethan Vinson Koski; brothers: Kerney and Omer Francis and sisters Pearl Gwin; Beulah Brown; Edna Noble; Hazel Neace; Opal Brush and Ersa Lea Raplye; 3 half sisters: Ernie Mae Francis; Emily Francis and Martha Watts. He is survived by his daughters: Diana (Tom) Thornton; Louese Peck; Darlene Francis; Loretta Mitchell and Annette Lyons; and son: Carl Francis; plus 14 grandkids and 18 great grandkids and a great great grandson; sisters: Launia Brown; Geneva Edward and Brother: Logan Francis as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Vinson was a loving, caring and kind husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great great grandfather, uncle, and dear friend to all. He enlisted in the US Army where he served in the Korean War. He retired from NCR and worked for Napier Construction Company. He loved going fishing and watching Cincinnati Reds games, hunting and the Great Outdoors. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. There will be no public service. Online condolences may be made to the family online at www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com. (McColaugh Funeral Home Inc. 826 Detroit St., Xenia is in charge of arrangements.)