XENIA — Virginia R. Jones, 88, of Xenia, went home to the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Trinity of Beavercreek. Virginia (Ginny) was born February 4, 1932, in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of Alexander and Dorothy Luecke Spelbrink. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church, where her husband served as pastor from 1967-1989. Virginia worked for many years at Greene Memorial Hospital as a Medical Transcriptionist and retired in 2005. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Rev. Clyde Jones, Jr., on February 3, 2005, and by an infant daughter, Joetta Sue, April 4, 1953. She is survived by her children, Judi (George) Maggard, Colorado Springs, CO, Becky (Dan) Bickett, Beavercreek, Janet (Bill) Maggard, Barb (Paul) Musselman, and Dan (Cynthia) Jones, all of Xenia, 13 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great grand-children, and by many close friends and church family. A memorial service will be held at 10am, Thursday, October 1, at Bible Baptist Church, Xenia, Ohio, with Rev. David E. McClellan officiating. Visitation will be held immediately after services until 1:30 Graveside services will follow at 2pm at Woodland Cemetery, Xenia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bible Baptist Church, 1679 W. Second St., Xenia, OH, 45385, in her memory. Condolences may be made to the family at www.NeeldFuneralHome.com.