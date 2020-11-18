1/1
Virginia Slone
YELLOW SPRINGS — Virginia Slone, age 94 of Yellow Springs, passed away November 16, 2020. She was born May 29, 1926 in Boones Camp, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lafe and Mary (Dutton) Daniel. Virginia enjoyed bluegrass music and attending bluegrass events. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur L. Slone; four siblings, Eugene Daniel, Clifford Daniel, Joshua Daniel, Kenny Daniel. Virginia is survived by four children, Bill (Debbie) Slone, Betty Mercer, Troy (Gerry) Slone, Ernest (Marge) Slone; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; six siblings, Callie (Dean) Johnson, Charlie Daniel, Johnny (Judy) Daniel, Matilda Hughes; Kathleen (Jimmy) Allen, Paul (Janet) Daniel; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
