YELLOW SPRINGS — Virginia Slone, age 94 of Yellow Springs, passed away November 16, 2020. She was born May 29, 1926 in Boones Camp, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Lafe and Mary (Dutton) Daniel. Virginia enjoyed bluegrass music and attending bluegrass events. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Wilbur L. Slone; four siblings, Eugene Daniel, Clifford Daniel, Joshua Daniel, Kenny Daniel. Virginia is survived by four children, Bill (Debbie) Slone, Betty Mercer, Troy (Gerry) Slone, Ernest (Marge) Slone; eleven grandchildren; twenty-six great-grandchildren; 10 great-great grandchildren; six siblings, Callie (Dean) Johnson, Charlie Daniel, Johnny (Judy) Daniel, Matilda Hughes; Kathleen (Jimmy) Allen, Paul (Janet) Daniel; as well as extended family. A private service will be held by the family. Arrangements in care of Belton-Stroup Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.