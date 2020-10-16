1/1
XENIA — Sunrise June 25 1929. Sunset October 11, 2020. Virginia Stills was born in Hogansville, GA. to Nelson & Idella Phillips. Virginia is a member of Middle Run Baptist Church, Xenia. Was married to Pastor Leroy Stills for 62 years. Survived by 5 children, 11 grandchildren , 17 great-grandchildren & 4 great great grandchildren. Service on Saturday Oct 17, 2020 Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E Main St , Xenia OH. Viewing Saturday 10:00, Service 11:00. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 Valley Rd Xenia, OH. Presiding Pastor Leroy H Anthony.