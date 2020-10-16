1/1
Virginia Stills
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

XENIA — Sunrise June 25 1929. Sunset October 11, 2020. Virginia Stills was born in Hogansville, GA. to Nelson & Idella Phillips. Virginia is a member of Middle Run Baptist Church, Xenia. Was married to Pastor Leroy Stills for 62 years. Survived by 5 children, 11 grandchildren , 17 great-grandchildren & 4 great great grandchildren. Service on Saturday Oct 17, 2020 Middle Run Baptist Church, 1000 E Main St , Xenia OH. Viewing Saturday 10:00, Service 11:00. Interment Valley View Memorial Gardens, 170 Valley Rd Xenia, OH. Presiding Pastor Leroy H Anthony.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greene County Dailies from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Valley View Memorial Gardens
170 N Valley Rd
Xenia, OH 45385
9373728341
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved