William Harding "Bill" Phillips
FAIRBORN — William Harding "Bill" Phillips, age 67 of Fairborn, passed away November 22, 2020. He was born November 29, 1952 in Xenia, the son of the late Cecil Harding and Arlie (Hollandsworth) Phillips. Bill served his country during Vietnam in the U.S. Army; and followed with employment as a mechanic. He loved cooking and motorcycles. Bill is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Brenda; two step-children, Lawrence J. Cook, Amber K. Brewer; grandfather to eleven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three siblings, Juanita (Phillips) and husband James J. Preston, Gary Phillips and wife Darlene (Harless), Mary (Phillips) and husband Ed Rice; Uncle Bill to many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly loved and missed until we meet again. A private service will be held by the family at a later date. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
