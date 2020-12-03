1/
Willis Avery "Willie" Fullen Jr.
CEDARVILLE — On 11/30/2020 Willis Avery Fullen Jr."Willie", passed away after suffering from complications of Covid-19. He was 63 years young. Willis was born on January 4th, 1957, and grew up in Xenia. Willis spent the later part of his life in Cedarville with his Wife, Terea Fullen, and his son, Samuel Fullen. Willis not only leaves behind his wife and son, but also his brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws. Although Willis held many jobs during his life, his main career was with the Ohio Department of Transportation, where he worked for 30 years before retiring. Willis was a wonderful man full of love, energy, compassion, and most importantly faith. Willis rarely met a stranger, and enjoyed meeting and connecting with people. Willis was a devout Christian, and although he left us much sooner than anyone could have expected, his family is at ease knowing he is being welcomed into the gates of Heaven. Willis was loved by many, and will be missed dearly. Willis' family would like you to know that they do not consider this a goodbye, but rather a "see you later". Willis will be cremated. A ceremony honoring his life will take place on December 11th, 2020, 1 PM, at "The New Life Worship Center". The church is located at 27 E Xenia Street, Jamestown, Ohio, 45335. McColaugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Masks are strongly encouraged, and seating is limited. If you are experiencing any symptoms, or you believe that you are ill, we ask that you please pay your respects from home. Best wishes from the Fullen family.



Published in Greene County Dailies from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
