Barbara Jane (Cain) Sargenti was born Feb. 23, 1928, in Salinas, Calif., to William and Josephine Cain. She spent her childhood along with her sister, Patricia, on the family ranch in Corral de Tierra. The family later moved to King City, where Barbara attended and graduated King City High School.
During the summers while not in high school, Barbara worked at Mee Memorial Hospital preparing meals for the patients. After graduation, Barbara began a 40-year career in the banking industry, starting as a Bookkeeper for Monterey Savings and Loan, which later became Wells Fargo Bank. In June 1947, Barbara married her high school sweetheart, Henry "Red" Sargenti. They lived in Greenfield for more than 60 years. In 1983, Barbara retired as the Assistant Vice President and Branch Manager for Wells Fargo Bank in Greenfield. Barbara also helped Red on the Sargenti Ranch growing row crops and alfalfa hay, and managing their warehouse storing dehydrated vegetables for Universal Foods.
Red and Barbara enjoyed hosting gatherings at their home, trips to Las Vegas and Reno, lunches on the wharf in Monterey, and car rides throughout the Salinas Valley. After Red died in 2007, Barbara moved to Villa Serra in Salinas, where she enjoyed greeting visitors and new residents as they entered the lobby.
Barbara is survived by many nieces and nephews who will miss their dear beloved Auntie. Her family wishes to thank all those at Villa Serra and the CCVNA for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided our Auntie.
A private memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the King City Cemetery.
Flower arrangements may be sent to Eddington Funeral Services, King City.
Donations in Barbara's memory may be made to the Central Coast Visiting Nurses and Hospice.
For additional information, contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.