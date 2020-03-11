|
Charles "Charlie" Floyd Allred, 99, of Greenfield passed away on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. He was born, O-tober 24, 1920 in George, Ark., to Eugene and Elsie Blakston Allred.
Charlie worked with his father and mother on a 160-acre farm in Arkansas, planting, cultivating and harvesting crops. From 1942 to December 1951, he was in the U.S. Army. In September of 1947, Charlie marred Mary Jo Edgar. They made a living farming and he also drove a school bus.
In 1960, Charlie sold the family farm in Arkansas and moved the family to California where he worked for Allred's Chevron in Greenfield. He also worked at Valley Motors in King City. From there, he went to work for Monterey County Road Maintenance Department for 15 years. Upon retirement from Monterey County, he had a part-time job at Scotty's Pine Canyon Store for many years.
Charlie enjoyed many trips to Reno and Laughlin with his siblings and their spouses. He loved getting together with family. He enjoyed sports, especially baseball and football. The San Francisco Giants and 49ers were his favorites. He was a member of American Legion and the Silver Kings and Queens.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Mary Jo. They were married for 73-years. He also leaves behind his son, Charles Lee Allred; and daughters, Carolyn Ramos of Greenfield, Linda Johnson of Greenland, Ark., Angie and husband George Young of King City; grandkids, Shawn and wife Amy Johnson of Springdale, Ark., Tara and husband Jeremy Phillips of Johnson, Ark., Josh and wife Holly Johnson of Springdale, Ark., Beau and wife Amy Johnson of Soledad, Cody and wife Ashleigh Young of King City, Cassie and husband Jason Letterman of King City; great grandkids, Carson, Brea, Darius, Presley, Peyton, Kamryn and Kylie; great-great grandkids, Baylor, Brixton and Brayden; sister, Ruby and husband Scotty Hayes; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheri Jo; parents and six brothers, Orville, Lex, Russell, Coy, Kenny and Herbert Allred.
The family would like to thank Faithful Care Home for their kind care of our dad and husband.
If you wish to make donations in remembrance of Charlie, please donate to .
A funeral service was held on March 7 at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
Charlie was laid to rest in King City District Cemetery. Following the graveside, family and friends celebrated Charlie's life at the King City Fire Department Hall.
