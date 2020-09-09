On Thursday, September 3, Georgina (Lerma) Shaug, passed away at her home in King City, Calif. She was surrounded by the love of her family.
Georgina was born on April 24, 1936 in Hollister, Calif., to Ambrosio and Natalia Lerma. They moved from Hollister to Greenfield, where she met and married Carl Shaug, Sr. In October of this year, they would have been married 66 years. She has five children: Carl Shaug Jr. (Trisha), Mitchell Shaug, Debra Zamora (Lionel), Sandra Shaug and Mitzie Hunter (Todd).
Georgina, along with Carl, spent the first part of her children's life at the Greenfield Oak Park, where Carl was the caretaker. Some of her fondest memories at the park were the Sunday BBQ's with family and friends. Most people remember Georgina as the lady that was always so dressed up when she went shopping. No matter if it was only for groceries. She took pride in taking care of her home.
Georgina is preceded in death by her parents, Ambrosio and Natalia Lerma; brothers, Jose Ramon and Ted Lerma; sisters, Carmen Lerma, Mary Chapa and Vikki Banuelos. She is survived by her brothers, Joe Lerma, Jesse "Chuey" Lerma; sisters, Maxine Gould and Teri Acosta; grandchildren, Samantha and Curtis Zamora, Heather and Kaitlyn Shaug, Christopher Shaug, Blake Hunter and Zachary Smith, who she helped raise; four great grandchildren, Mateo, Noah and Michael Pacheco and Capri Zamora. Last but not least, she leaves behind her baby, Arnold, her dog that provided so much love and comfort to her.
A special thank you to Samantha for the love and care she has given her grandma "G".
No services will be held.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.