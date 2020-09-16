1/1
Henry Lino Buletti
1930 - 2020
Henry Buletti was born in Salinas, Calif., on July 27, 1930, to James and Mary Buletti (both having immigrated from Switzerland). Henry died peacefully on Aug. 27, 2020, one month after celebrating his 90th birthday with family.
Henry lived most of his life in Greenfield, Calif. Henry was an American veteran and served his country during the Korean War. After returning home from the war, he began his long career as a California state correctional officer. Henry retired after 31 years of dedicated service.
Henry was a member of the American Legion and the Monterey County Swiss American Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his sons and friends. Henry very much enjoyed traveling to visit friends and to see his children and grandchildren in Clovis and Auberry. He also enjoyed woodworking projects, such as making cradles for his grandchildren, toys, and decoys.
Henry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Elmer Buletti; sister, Millie Gutierrez; wife, Lois of 46 years; son, Jeff Buletti; and granddaughter, Gabriella Gudgel.
He is survived by his son, Tim Buletti (Melinda) and their four children: Kaitlin, Annalise, Matthew, and Emily; his daughter, Stephanie Buletti; and his daughter Stacie Gudgel (Bryan) and their two children: Elisa and Ethan.
Services and burial for Henry will be private and will be held at a future date.

Published in Greenfield from Sep. 16 to Sep. 22, 2020.
September 15, 2020
Tim, Stacie, Stephanie and family, so sorry to hear of your dad passing.
Eric & Sheryl McCollough
Friend
September 13, 2020
Sincere Condolences to your family. May you be comforted by the wonderful memories you will forever hold in your hearts.
Carol Rodoni Yates
Friend
