Lois Lugert Stace, 87, formerly of Greenfield, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Bakersfield, Calif. Lois was born May 15, 1933, in Mantador, N.D., on the Lugert family grain farm, to Henry and Elsie Lugert.
Her parents placed great value on education, perhaps the reason Lois developed such a passion for teaching. Upon high school graduation in 1952 in Minnesota, Lois began her version of 'Happy Days' when she became the St. Paul Winter Carnival Queen, worked at A&W Root Beer stand, and fulfilled her queen duties while the rest of the family moved to Long Beach, Calif. She soon followed and started college at the new Long Beach State. While there, she became one of the founding members of Sigma Kappa Sorority, where she made lifelong friends and attended many reunions.
Lakeview Lions Club near Long Beach held its own winter carnival where Lois, as queen candidate, became surrounded by snow again, promoting a new extravagant contraption, the snowflake machine. An avid skier, Lois met a blue-eyed man, John Stace 'après' ski', at the Martini Inn at Mammoth Mountain. They had a quick courtship, eloped and made a lovely home in Greenfield, where Lois taught elementary 'Delayed Learners' and loved the students and staff. Through her continued education programs, she became a Specialized Reading Teacher and was proficient in teaching Phonics.
John and Lois enjoyed many great days boating and water skiing on Lake Nacimiento, and traveled with wonderful friends in the Salinas based Camber Snow Ski Club. Soon, their daughter Shelly was born and son Bob shortly followed. She thrived as a homemaker and mother, even sewing matching family outfits for Greenfield's Jubilee celebration. Lois played the piano with constant requests by her kids for 'Baby Elephant Walk.' She made fabulous woman friends volunteering at the Blessed Trinity Alter Society at Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Her desire to save children was evident as she visited local homes recruiting for the Girl Scouts. She shared leadership duties with friend Francis Thorp as 4-H Community Leader. All this as she continued substitute teaching, raising her active family, selling Tiara Glassware and juggling husband John's crazy equestrian endeavors.
Lois loved live music and theater, and took her children and friends to many productions in Monterey, Carmel and the Bay Area. Family vacations were enjoyed camping and fishing at mountain lakes all over the west coast. She began teaching again full time when her children grew and was a great asset to the school districts with her expertise in Migrant Education. She enjoyed walking Greenfield's quiet streets with good friends Barbara McCarter and Eve Maggini. Lois loved to travel, often with mother Elsie, and they visited family in the Midwest and Europe with brother, Jerry, and to Hawaii to see sister, Kathy.
Lois was the oldest of four. She is survived by brothers Jerry Lugert of Reno Nev., David (Barbara) Lugert of Placerville, Calif; sister Kathleen Teach of Naples Fla.; favorite cousin Nettie Lentz Mauch of Mooreton N.D.
When grandson John Riley was born, she moved to Bakersfield close to daughter Shelly and family. Forever a student, she enrolled in the Learned Institute for Lifelong Learning at Bakersfield College and enjoyed many lecture series. She traveled with the group Elderhostel, choosing the trips focused on American Music and Cinema. She befriended the harp player with the Bakersfield Symphony and attended great concerts. Weekly, she could be found at Barnes & Noble Bookstore sometimes with Riley but often alone perusing the religious book section. She made lovely friends in Bakersfield at St. Francis Church and volunteering with the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
Lois was known as 'the soup lady' at local Cindy's restaurant and 'the brownie lady' at Smith's Bakery. She spent her last years battling Dementia but under excellent care of the Pointe at Summit Hills and Hoffman Hospice. Husband John preceded her in death. She leaves behind daughter Shelly Stace Naworski (Bernie); her children, Natasha, Barbara and John Riley of Bakersfield; son Bob Stace (Robin) of King City; and his children, Jared and Catheryn.
May she be remembered as a great teacher, loyal friend and a woman of integrity.
In lieu of flowers please donate school supplies to the Salinas Valley schools where she taught: Greenfield, San Vincente or Santa Lucia or to any favorite primary educator.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Oak Park Cemetery on 42603 Elm Ave. in Greenfield. Social distancing will be practiced.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
May she be remembered as a great teacher, loyal friend and a woman of integrity.
In lieu of flowers please donate school supplies to the Salinas Valley schools where she taught: Greenfield, San Vincente or Santa Lucia or to any favorite primary educator.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Oak Park Cemetery on 42603 Elm Ave. in Greenfield. Social distancing will be practiced.
Published in Greenfield from Jun. 3 to Jun. 9, 2020.