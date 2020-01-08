|
Margaret R. Garcia, longtime resident of Greenfield, passed away on Dec. 27th, 2019.
Margaret was born in Encinal, Texas, in 1932 and lived in Austin, Texas, with her parents, Manuela and Candelario Duran. The family later migrated to California in the early 60's.
Margaret was a proud mother of 9 offspring. In 2018, she lost her eldest son, John Sanchez, but she is survived by her daughters Mary Sierra of Los Angeles, Virginia and Ernestine Garcia of Greenfield, Christine Cogliandro of San Jose, Lucita Garcia of Missouri, and sons Robert Garcia of New Jersey, Chris Garcia of Utah, and Mike Garcia of Roseville. She is also survived by her 13 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
One of Margaret's many passions was to travel in her retired years. Never alone, she usually was accompanied by her twin daughters Ernestine and Christine.
Although she had the privilege of traveling throughout the country and visiting places such as Washington D.C., New York City, and Hawaii, her favorite place to visit was her hometown of Austin, Texas. She was born and raised a Texan, and she was proud of it.
Margaret's family wishes to express their gratitude for all the thoughts and prayers received from all.
Published in Greenfield News from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020