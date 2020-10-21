On the night of Oct. 09, 2020, at 11:21 p.m., Raul Sepulveda Sr. (57 yrs.) was called home by our Heavenly Father.
He was born in Caldwell, Idaho, on July 10, 1963, to Domingo Sepulveda and Esperanza Carmona. He enjoyed spending time with his adoring wife, loving children, beautiful granddaughters, and close friends. He was a very hardworking and noble family man. He was one of those people who could always lend a helping hand if asked.
He enjoyed watching football, the team he cheered for was the Dallas Cowboys. He worked as a truck driver for Greenfield's Turf Inc. for over 25 years. He owned a business that he established from the ground up about twelve years ago called LON STARR Construction & Landscaping. He loved collect-ng Marvel comics and all memorabilia any chance he could get his hands on them. Spiderman was his all-time super-hero and Incredible Hulk was second best.
Raul is preceded in death by his parents, Domingo and Esperanza Sepulveda; two sisters, Nicholasa and Dolores; and one nephew, Abel Jr.
Raul is survived by his wife, Nelda Sepulveda, together since 2002 and married in 2009. He has five children: Ashley Nichole, Raul Jr., Alejandra Noemi, Jon Rey Anthony, and Adrian Nicholas; two granddaughters, Leia Victoria and Rae-lyn Alizee; three brothers, three sisters, 22 nieces and nephews.
There will be two services held for Raul, first viewing for family and friends will be held at Eddington Funeral Services on 429 Bassett St. in King City, Calif. on Friday October 16, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Final services will be held in Texas where his parents resting place resides. Services will be held at Rivera Funeral Home on 1901 Pecan Blvd in McAllen, Texas, on Thursday October 22, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Resting ground will be at Palm Valley Memorial Gardens on 4607 N Sugar Rd in Pharr, Texas.
Any flowers or arrangements may be sent to the Rivera Funeral Home in McAllen, Texas.
Due to Covid-19 we will not be able to send him with any flowers or arrangements on his flight to Texas.
If any family and friends would like to donate to his family for transport and help for funeral costs, you can do so by visiting a GoFundMe account created by one of his daughters at https://www.gofundme.com/f/25vsd2stw0
, or by contacting his wife Nelda Sepulveda or any of his five children.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.