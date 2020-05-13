Raymond Garnica Diaz, 67 of Greenfield, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Raymond was born on June 23, 1952, in King City, Calif.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
For additional information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831)-385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com
Published in Greenfield from May 13 to May 19, 2020.