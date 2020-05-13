Raymond Garnica Diaz
1952 - 2020
Raymond Garnica Diaz, 67 of Greenfield, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. Raymond was born on June 23, 1952, in King City, Calif.
A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Eddington Funeral Services Chapel.
For additional information, please contact Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831)-385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Eddington Funeral Services - King City
429 Bassett Street
King City, CA 93930
(831) 385-5400
