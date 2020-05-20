Raymond Garnica Diaz, 67, of Greenfield, Calif., passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital. He was born June 23, 1952, in King City, Calif., to Rosa Garnica and Ignacio Diaz. Raymond was raised by Casimiro Sabado, who was a father figure to him and he called Dad. He has one sister, Irene Garcia, and one brother, Casimiro "Tito" (Alicia) Sabado, all of Greenfield, Calif.
Raymond married the love of his life, Beatriz Valenzuela, on May 8, 1976. The couple just celebrated their 44th anniversary two days prior to him passing. He has three surviving daughters, Leticia (Gabriel) Campos, Angelica Diaz and Tanya Diaz, and one surviving son, Juan Antonio (Andrea) Diaz. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren, Daniel, Matthew (Kisaundra) Diaz, Andrea, Jessica, Mataya, Ariyana, Corina, Nathaniel, Michelle, Gilberto Jr., Milo, Zyanya, Cali, Zylah, Juan Antonio Jr., all of Greenfield; Jaedah and J'Naya reside in Alabama. He is also survived by three great-grandchildren; his great-granddaughter, Ariea Rrenae Diaz Cruz of Greenfield; and his two great-grandsons, Azuriah King Diaz of Merced, Calif., and Malikai Angel Caballero-Diaz of Greenfield. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Raymond was desperately looking forward to being able to meet and hold the newest addition to the family, Santana Ray, who was scheduled to arrive May 19, 2020. Unfortunately, he received his angel wings nine days before Santana Ray's arrival.
Even though Raymond had that intimidating look to him, he was a very loving and caring man with a heart of gold who was always willing and ready to lend a helping hand. Raymond took in many runaway teens, relatives and non-relatives, including some adults. He was always doing good deeds. He always said, some day we might be there and our children or family will need a helping hand.
Raymond graduated King City High School in 1970. He attended Hartnell College and received his AA Degree. He's received many different awards and certificates, as he was very involved with the community and the schools. Some of the many awards and certificates he received were for Leadership, Appreciation and Recognition as PTO President at Vista Verde Middle School in 1994. He was instrumental in leading the organization to a successful year, including a profitable school-wide and community fundraiser. He served on the Hartnell Board of Trustees, 1990-91. He had given service to Hartnell Community College District from Dec. 1, 1979, to Dec. 3, 1993.
He received a Courage Award from LULAC Salinas Council #2055 in 1991, and Most Sharing Award from Greenfield Union School District on Aug. 3, 2001. He was elected to office Nov. 2, 1999, on the Greenfield Union School District School Board and was very active in the school districts of Greenfield and Greenfield High School. He was a member of the Sober Grad Night Committee. He also ran for mayor, but was defeated by a few votes.
Raymond was an avid reader before he got cataracts in both eyes. He just loved to read, and boy did he have books. He had books on just about everything from religion to Chicanismo to documentaries to Civil War. His book collection was that of a library, but it kept him busy. He had a thing for politics. He was a very political man and he kept up with all the political news. He was a campaign manager, many times helped in many, many campaigns from assembly members to city council members to school board members, to presidents. He was involved with bonds and measures. He was always on top of the elections. He always made sure the family knew what was going on with the elections, especially when it came to our city. He had joined the UFW Leader, Cesar E. Chavez in the '70s.
He was a member of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association and retired after 11 years and four months. He attended the Greenfield Community Police Academy, where he completed the course and received a certificate.
Raymond worked as a laborer at Las Colinas Vineyard, Inter Harvest Co., Nob Hill Foods, California Department of Corrections at California Training Facility (CTF), where he was a correctional officer almost 12 years before he medically retired. He was a security guard at Tanimura & Antle and ABM Security Services.
Raymond had a long battle of suffering with illnesses, but regardless of how he felt, he was always feeling good, so he said. Even on his worst days he'd say he was good so he wouldn't worry us. He was a stubborn man, but was very intelligent. Despite his illnesses and various medical conditions he did so much for our city, county, state and country.
Raymond was a great husband and father. He loved his children and always worked hard to provide for his family. He had a joy for his grandchildren and would always take naps with them when they were babies. He used to say, "It's true what they say, you love your grandkids and great grandkids more than your own kids."
He was loved by not only his family, but by many. He had grandkids and other kids he never knew of, teens and kids, who would adopt him as their Grandpa or Poppa. He will be missed by not only his family, but also by his close friends, by the community and by everyone he lent a helping hand to or did a good deed for. He was well known and very much respected.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosa Sabado, in 2006; father, Casimiro Sabado, 2003; his granddaughter, Mataya Sims, 2004; and his nephew, Nicholas McGranahan, 2005.
Raymond was a huge San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan.
A visitation was held Friday, May 15, 2020, and he was laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery on Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.
