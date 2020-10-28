Rex Raymond Hayes, a long-time resident of Greenfield and Salinas, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, after living a full, wonderful life surrounded by family. He was 95 years old.
He was born on Feb. 21, 1925, in Akron, Colo., to Willard & Rosa Hayes. He was born fifth of seven children. Rex and his family moved to California, where he met and married the love of his life, Georgia, on April 5, 1952, in Greenfield. He spent a wonderful 68 years full of love and happiness married to her.
Rex could always be found gardening, fishing, and playing cards. Nothing could top spending time with family for him. He was an extremely loving and devoted father and grandfather who was always willing to babysit his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rex was never without his SKOAL tobacco and trucker hat.
Rex spent 30 years as a truck driver for Harden Farms. He was a proud member of the 890 Teamster Union, Silver Kings & Queens of King City, and the Baptist Church of Greenfield.
Rex is preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Laura; son, Raymond; parents, Willard & Rosa; sisters, Kathleen, Nellie, and Jean; and brothers, Paul and Scotty.
Rex is survived by his loving wife, Georgia; sister, Betty; daughters: Cathy (Cary) Shaw, Nancy (Robert) Asuncion; seven grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and countless extended family that will deeply miss him.
The family would like to extend thanks to Dr. Dacus and the Central Coast VNA Hospice who enabled Rex to fulfill his final wish and remain at home with his wife and surrounded by family until the end. Both Dr. Dacus and the Central Coast VNA gave Rex and his family unlimited care, understanding, and aid in his final days.
Graveside services will be Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at King City Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held by the family, details will be released at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that those who wish, to make donations to the Central Coast VNA.
Arrangements were entrusted to Eddington Funeral Services, 429 Bassett St., King City, (831) 385-5400, www.EFS-Cares.com.