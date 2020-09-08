James, Jr., Ashley Simpson
March 12, 1941 - September 5, 2020
Ashley Simpson James, Jr., of Greensboro, passed away on September 5 from complications following a recent heart surgery. He passed peacefully in the presence of family at Cone Memorial Hospital.
Ashley is preceded in death by his parents, Ashley Simpson James, Sr. and Dorothy Bridgers James. He is survived by his wife, Barbara James, his children, Jeff James (Will Golding), Jennifer James McKenzie (Preston), Jason James (Libby), Jim Payne (Julie) and Sharon Payne Maker (Jeff). Ashley will be deeply missed by his ten grandchildren whom he loved more than anything, and who called him "Duck" because he would use a Donald Duck voice to get them to laugh when they were young. Patterson Maker Miller (Graham), Hobbs Maker (Mary Frances), Wil Payne, Eric Lindsey, Rachel Lindsey, Taylor McKenzie, Bailey McKenzie and Abigail McKenzie will all miss Duke games, time at the beach, card games, the annual bowl-game football pool, sneaking extra dessert or just laughing and spending time with their "Duck."
Ashley graduated from Greensboro Senior High in 1959, and was a member of the 1959 State Champion Men's basketball team. Ashley received a BS in accounting from Duke University in 1963, and was a lifelong member of the Iron Dukes, rarely missing a Duke basketball or football game for over fifty-seven years. He was an avid Duke fan, and his enthusiasm for the school made Duke fans of his children, grandchildren and wife Barbara.
Ashley's first job after college was with A.M. Pullen, in Winston-Salem. He became a partner at the Greensboro office in what would become McGladrey Pullen. Ashley later joined Cross Sales and Engineering as that company's CFO, a role that he held until his retirement in 2005.
During his career, as well as in retirement, Ashley was an active member of the community. He was a member of the Greensboro Jaycees, and for two years was the treasurer for the Greater Greensboro Open. Ashley was a founding member and board member of the Crescent Rotary Club and was the Treasurer of the Crescent Rotary Foundation. Ashley was a lifelong member of West Market St. United Methodist Church, was an usher, served as chairman of the finance committee for the church at various points in time, and was a member and treasurer of the Koinonia Sunday School Class. His faith meant a great deal to Ashley, and he valued his time at West Market St. He was a member of the Piedmont Investor Group, a past board member for the Industries of the Blind, and an active board member for the Affordable Housing.
Ashley loved sports. An avid golfer, an invested sports fan and a twice per week tennis player all of his life; Ashley's interest in sports was contagious and he made friends and connections wherever he went as a result. Ashley enjoyed time at his second home on Ocean Isle Beach with Barbara, his family and his Island friends. Ashley loved a good meal, a good laugh, a good game and good people, and his family and friends will miss him deeply.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation for the nurses on Heart ICU for their care of Ashley and Barbara.
A graveside service, following all of the current cautions and protocols, will be held at 2:00 p.m. this Thursday, September 10 at Forest Lawn Cemetery for those who are able and are comfortable to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Market St. United Methodist Church 302 West Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27401; or to Adult Center for Enrichment 4100 Well-Spring Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410, in Ashley's name.
Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
