1/1
Barbara Carol Groover
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Groover, Barbara Carol

May 30, 1952 - September 4, 2020

Barbara Carol Groover, 68, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at Hospice Home at High Point.

Carol was born on May 30, 1952 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Howard and Barbara (Beatty) Groover. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Howard Groover, her mother, Barbara Groover, and other cherished family members. She is survived by her son, Julian Groover, her brother, John Groover, her beloved dog, Bella, and countless friends.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 at 1:00 PM and livestreamed on the Hanes Lineberry Facebook page. A visitation will follow. Every attendee must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Carolina Friends of State Parks, PO Box 37655, Raleigh, NC 27627; Arts North Carolina, PO Box 37638, Raleigh, NC 27627; or a charity of your choosing.

Online condolences may be offered at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/greensboro-nc/hanes-lineberry-funeral-home/7294.

Hanes-Lineberry North Elm Chapel

515 N. Elm Street, Greensboro, NC 27401

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
9
Visitation
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
9
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
515 North Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
3362725157
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved