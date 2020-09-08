Groover, Barbara Carol
May 30, 1952 - September 4, 2020
Barbara Carol Groover, 68, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2020 at Hospice Home at High Point.
Carol was born on May 30, 1952 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Howard and Barbara (Beatty) Groover. Carol was preceded in death by her father, Howard Groover, her mother, Barbara Groover, and other cherished family members. She is survived by her son, Julian Groover, her brother, John Groover, her beloved dog, Bella, and countless friends.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 9th, 2020 at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 N Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401 at 1:00 PM and livestreamed on the Hanes Lineberry Facebook page. A visitation will follow. Every attendee must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Carolina Friends of State Parks, PO Box 37655, Raleigh, NC 27627; Arts North Carolina, PO Box 37638, Raleigh, NC 27627; or a charity of your choosing.
