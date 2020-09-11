Barron Hinson RitchAugust 23, 1926 - September 9, 2020Barron Hinson Ritch, 94, of Kannapolis, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.Barron was born Aug. 23, 1926, in Mecklenburg County, to the late James Ritch and the late Mattie Hagler Ritch. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Charlie, James and Tommy; and sisters, Mary and Ruby.Barron was a veteran of the U.S. Army, proudly serving during World War II. He loved to share stories about his time fighting for our country's freedom, a lot of tall tales of the fish that got away. Barron was also known as "Peavine." He was a loving Christian husband, father and "PaPa".He loved working in his garden and sharing with anyone who stopped by to visit.Survivors include beloved wife of 45 years, Kathleen Long Ritch of Kannapolis; daughter, Wanda (Dean) Harryman of Colorado; daughter, Debbie (Marlin) Fisher of Texas; son, Barron "Beanie" (Telka) Ritch of Concord; son, Frank (Jill) Simpson of Kannapolis; grandchildren, Michele (Adam) Simpson Kluttz, and Marie (Jimmy) Simpson Brown, Jason (Dezirae) Cress, Amanda (Ethan Hitchcock) Harryman, Adrian (Alison) Downey, Astrid (Shane) Harrelson, Meagan Ritch; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Isabella, Alexandria, Victoria, Dylan, Hunter, Aubrey, Camden, Ainsley, Kourtney, Macie, and Jake; and sister, Sadie (Jake) Hatley.Mr. Ritch will lie-in-state, Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a. m. to 4 p.m., and 30 minutes prior to the service at 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 13, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord officiated by Jim Peacock and Tommy Steele. Burial will follow at the Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis, Hwy. 29N at I85, Exit 58, in Concord.Pall Bearers helping with the service include Chad Stowe, Chris Stowe, Roy Stowe, Brian Isenhour, Allen Stowe, James Ritch, Charlie Ritch, Wayne Ritch. Honorary Pall Bearer, Jake Brown.Please consider a donation in Barron's memory to Cabarrus County Honor Guard, P.O. Box 383, Midland, NC 28107.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord