Betty Dean Byrd Wallen
1934 - 2020
Betty Dean Byrd Wallen passed away September 8, 2020 after years of declining health. She was 85. A service to celebrate her life will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, September 13 at Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel with Bishop George W. Brooks officiating. Interment will be in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends prior to the service at 1 p.m.

Betty was born in Johnston County to the late Dewitt and Nellie Lee Byrd. After meeting Billy Gene Wallen on a blind date, they married in 1966 and shared a wonderful life together until his death in 2012. She is remembered as always smiling and the life of the party. Betty was a talkative and happy person who wasn't afraid to laugh at herself. She enjoyed all types of music and loved to dance. Her children and grandchildren were the joys in her life and nothing made her happier than the entire family gathered around the table. Betty was a woman of great faith and was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Casey and Sharon Wallen of Winston-Salem, Bobby and Linda Sledge of Lexington, SC, Diane and Gary Parsons of Wallburg and Paige and Michael Morris of Kernersville; grandchildren, Travis (Erin), Brittney (Johnny), Robbie, Shelby, Chase, Jordan and William; great-grandchildren, Brady, Charlotte and Emma; sisters, Rebecca Morton of Jamestown and Janie Perry of Knightdale; and sister-in-law, June Byrd of Wendell. In addition to her parents and husband, her brother, Dewitt Byrd, Jr. preceded her in death.

Betty's children would like to thank the staff of Pennybyrn at Maryfield for their kindness and care during her residency. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Pennybyrn at Maryfield, 1315 Greensboro Road, High Point, NC 27262.

Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.


Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
01:00 PM
SEP
13
Service
02:00 PM
Hanes-Lineberry Sedgefield Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home
6000 W. Gate City Blvd
Greensboro, NC 27407
3368549100
