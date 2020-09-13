Meeks, Betty Jean MonroeBetty Jean Monroe Meeks was born December 31, 1933 in Spies, NC and later located with her family to Robbins, NC. She lived in Greensboro, NC most of her adult life. Betty passed through this earthly veil September 7, 2020 where she was predeceased by her loving parents Allen and Nora Monroe; her wonderful husband Ray Meeks; her siblings Verna Marrie, Gilbert Monroe, Noreen Quinn, Peggy Jenkins, Eula Holt, Norman Monroe and Allen (A.L.) Monroe. They are having a splendid reunion in Heaven!Betty was an unselfish and giving person who loved celebrating holidays and other special gatherings with her very large family. She had the easy elegance of someone who sincerely made people feel loved and she wanted to know about the happenings in their life. She loved all her nieces and nephews and rejoiced in their success.Betty was a long time member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Greensboro, NC where she and her husband enjoyed participating in the Choir. Many of her devoted and dear friends attended church with her. Betty was strong, independent and social; she had many dear friends. Neighbors kept a loving eye on her when family was not available. She had the best neighbors in the world. We express our gratitude to her many dear and loyal friends who have enriched her life.Betty retired from Pilot Life Insurance Company where she worked many years.Betty loved cooking, crossword puzzles, cheering for Carolina Basketball, and Atlanta Braves Baseball!! She always knew the best restaurants!Blessed with a keen mind and memory, Betty remained home until the time of her death. She was lovingly cared for by some of her nieces who truly adored her and will miss her immensely, as will all those who knew her.The family would like to thank Hospice for their compassionate care and assistance the last week of her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice or Buffalo Presbyterian Church.A Memorial service will be held September 19 at 2:00 p.m. at Buffalo Presbyterian Church located 803 16th St. Greensboro, NC 27405. Please wear masks.Forbis & Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Meeks family.