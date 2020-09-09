1/1
Burt "Burt" Pegram
1968 - 2020
Pegram, Burt

September 21, 1968 - September 7, 2020

Richard "Burt" Pegram, Jr., 51, passed away September 7, 2020, at the Hospice Home in High point.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.

Burt was born in 1968 to Richard Burton Pegram, Sr. and Judy Long Pegram. He graduated from Western Guilford High School. He was an avid fisherman and received several Red Drum awards. He was most passionate about fishing but had many other hobbies, including hunting, guns, and knives. He always enjoyed the time he was able to spend with family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father; his aunt Sylvia and his grandparents.

Burt is survived by his mother and stepfather, Judy and Ron Taylor; brother, Clayton Pegram; stepbrother, Brian Taylor; three aunts, Carroll, Margie and Linda; uncle, Charles Long; nieces, Tressa, Ronda, Skylar and Julia; nephews, Jesse and Eddie, and a host of friends.

The family would like to express their heartfelt appreciation to the staff and doctors of High Point Hospital ICU and to Hospice of High Point for the exceptional care given to Burt during this time. Also, the family wants to thank all of Burt's friends and family for all of their support, especially Dale.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
