Jones, C. Howard



February 26, 1923 - September 14, 2020



Mr. C. Howard Jones passed away peacefully on September 14, 2020 in Charlotte, NC at the age of 97.



The family will hold a private graveside service at Lakeview Memorial Park in Greensboro, NC. Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel of Greensboro, NC is in charge of arrangements.



Howard was born Feb. 26, 1923 in Alamance Co., NC, son of the late Amos Martin Jones and Lollie Mae Jones. He proudly served his country as a corporal in the US Army Air Force from 1942 until his honorable discharge in 1945. He graduated cum laude from Appalachian State Teachers College in 1949 with a B.S. degree in math and physical education. He ended a 32-year career in education with his retirement in 1982. He is remembered as "Coach Jones" by many of his former students of Monticello High School, NE Guilford Sr. High School and NE Junior High School. He coached three Guilford County Championship teams – baseball in 1951 and 1952 and basketball in 1955.



Howard was a very modest man and had a great love of God, country and family. He enjoyed fishing and watching the Atlanta Braves.



Howard was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edna Murchison Jones, in 2006. He was also preceded in death by his parents, his nephew Bernard Ledbetter and his sister Kathleen Lotz.



He is survived by his sister Alene Mahin and her daughter Barbara Kim of Villanova, PA and his nieces Kathryn Carey of Catawba, NC and Gail Beaver of Charlotte, NC, his sister-in-law Jane Murchison of Greensboro and numerous other nieces and nephews.



The family is very grateful for the love and support shown by Jean Smith and family, the second floor staff of Summit Place Southpark and Hospice and Pallative Care Charlotte Region. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC or Hospice and Pallative Care Charlotte Region.



Pierce-Jefferson Lambeth Chapel



300 West Wendover Ave.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store