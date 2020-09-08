Geney, Carol Barbara (Eilerts)
March 4, 1939 - September 1, 2020
Carol Barbara (Eilerts) Geney, 81, of Summerfield, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Carol was born in New York, NY on March 4, 1939.
Carol spent the first 50+ years of her life in northern New Jersey, where she and her husband, Richard, raised their family. Carol and Richard moved to North Carolina in 1991. She was a loving wife and mother, a custom dressmaker, active in church activities, and enjoyed participating in the local basketmakers guild.
Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Geney, and her children Suzanne Kramer, David Geney and Kristin Clary, their spouses, and seven grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 11 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church, 5200 Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC.
Condolences can be shared at www.forevermissed.com
