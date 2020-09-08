1/1
Carol Barbara (Eilerts) Geney
1939 - 2020
Geney, Carol Barbara (Eilerts)

March 4, 1939 - September 1, 2020

Carol Barbara (Eilerts) Geney, 81, of Summerfield, NC passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Carol was born in New York, NY on March 4, 1939.

Carol spent the first 50+ years of her life in northern New Jersey, where she and her husband, Richard, raised their family. Carol and Richard moved to North Carolina in 1991. She was a loving wife and mother, a custom dressmaker, active in church activities, and enjoyed participating in the local basketmakers guild.

Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Geney, and her children Suzanne Kramer, David Geney and Kristin Clary, their spouses, and seven grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 11 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church, 5200 Friendly Ave, Greensboro, NC.

Condolences can be shared at www.forevermissed.com.

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Covenant Church
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home
202 East Oxford Street
Floyd, VA 24091-4741
(540) 745-2007
