Shipp, Cassandra Kaye Widemon



September 9, 1951 - September 6, 2020, Age 68



Ms. Cassandra Kaye Widemon Shipp of McLeansville, NC passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Beacon Place of Greensboro, NC. A private memorial service will be held for family at Brown Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.



Cassandra was a native of Greensboro, NC, a graduate of Dudley High School and a proud Aggie. She graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical (A&T) State University with a degree in industrial technology, which afforded her several internships in California and New York. Before becoming disabled, Cassandra was an active member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC. Her hobbies were calligraphy and ceramic arts. She combined these hobbies with her love of the Lord into missionary work under the moniker of "Unconditional Love," inspired by John 3:16.



She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jimmy Milton and Rosie Leach, and her sister, Mary Widemon Petty.



She is survived by her daughter, Courtney A. Shipp, Auburn Hills, Michigan, her brother, Samuel Widemon of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and a host of relatives and friends.



The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation for the staff at Lake Jeanette Urgent Care, Moses Cone Hospital, and Beacon Place for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.



Brown's Funeral Home



909 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27420



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store