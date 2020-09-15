1/
Cassandra Kaye Widemon Shipp
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cassandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shipp, Cassandra Kaye Widemon

September 9, 1951 - September 6, 2020, Age 68

Ms. Cassandra Kaye Widemon Shipp of McLeansville, NC passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 after a lengthy illness at Beacon Place of Greensboro, NC. A private memorial service will be held for family at Brown Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Cassandra was a native of Greensboro, NC, a graduate of Dudley High School and a proud Aggie. She graduated from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical (A&T) State University with a degree in industrial technology, which afforded her several internships in California and New York. Before becoming disabled, Cassandra was an active member of Mount Zion Baptist Church, Greensboro, NC. Her hobbies were calligraphy and ceramic arts. She combined these hobbies with her love of the Lord into missionary work under the moniker of "Unconditional Love," inspired by John 3:16.

She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jimmy Milton and Rosie Leach, and her sister, Mary Widemon Petty.

She is survived by her daughter, Courtney A. Shipp, Auburn Hills, Michigan, her brother, Samuel Widemon of Upper Marlboro, Maryland, and a host of relatives and friends.

The family would like to express gratitude and appreciation for the staff at Lake Jeanette Urgent Care, Moses Cone Hospital, and Beacon Place for their excellent care. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.

Brown's Funeral Home

909 East Market Street, Greensboro, NC 27420

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME
909 E. MARKET STREET
Greensboro, NC 27401-3248
(336) 272-6109
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PERRY J BROWN FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved