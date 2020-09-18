1/1
Catherine West "Kitty" Thompson
1938 - 2020
Thompson, Catherine "Kitty" West

April 20, 1938 - September 16, 2020

Mrs. Catherine "Kitty" West Thompson, 82, passed away Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Moses Cone Memorial Hospital.

A Graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Burnetts Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Donna Strickland Smith officiating. Her body will lie in state Friday, September 18, 2020 from 1 to 5 p.m. at George Brothers Funeral Service.

Kitty was born April 20, 1938 in Guilford County to the late James Marion and Ruby Pegram West. She was a member of Burnetts Chapel United Methodist Church, where she loved singing in the choir. She was also a member of the Jubileean Quartet.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Thompson; a sister, Doris West Newman and a brother, James Marion West, Jr.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Cooper (Tommy), of Greensboro; grandson, Christopher Anthony Cooper; a sister, Becky West Miller, and several nieces, nephews and other family members whom she loved very much.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burnetts Chapel United Methodist Church General Fund, 1201 Burnetts Chapel Rd., Greensboro, NC 27406.

George Brothers Funeral Service

803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Lying in State
01:00 - 05:00 PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
SEP
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Burnetts Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Drive
Greensboro, NC 27406
(336) 547-8000
