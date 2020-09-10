Foy, Christine HallJuly 25, 1925 - September 4, 2020Mrs. Christine Hall Foy passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at Friends Home at Guilford.A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Forest Lawn Cemetery.Mrs. Foy was a life-long member of Christ Wesleyan Church, formerly Pilgrim Holiness Church, and retired from Burlington Industries Research and Development Division.She was preceded in death by her husband, of 61 years of marriage, Samuel M. Foy, Jr.; parents Daniel Conley Hall, Sr., and Blanch Taylor Hall; brothers Daniel C. Hall, Jr., Ralph R. Hall, Joel Hall, and sister-in-law Jean Bass.She is survived by her nieces Pamela Hall Earles of Greensboro, and Jeannine Hall Woody (James) of High Point; nephews Danny Hall (April), a missionary in Angola, Africa and Terry Foy (Beverly) of Greensboro; great-nieces Brianne Buhovecky, Riley Hall, and McKenna Hall; great-nephew Travis Woody. Also surviving are a great-great-niece and great-great-nephew.George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family of Mrs. Foy.George Brothers Funeral Service803 Greenhaven Greensboro, NC 27406