Daniel Lineback
1960 - 2020
Lineback, Daniel

March 9, 1960 - September 8, 2020

Daniel Gray Lineback, 60, of High Point, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Westchester Harbour.

Born March 9, 1960, in Forsyth County, he was a son of Ruby Gray Lineback of High Point and the late Homer Lee Lineback. Danny earned a BS degree in business administration from UNC-G and, later, a BS in chemistry from NC State. He was an industrial hygiene consultant with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services for twenty years. Danny was an adventurous soul and enjoyed traveling, bicycling, and most anything involving the outdoors. He was a proud member of the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity and enjoyed rich friendships with college friends as well as coworkers in Raleigh.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his brother, Michael Lineback and wife Georgia of Greensboro, sister Patty Bullock and husband, John, of High Point. He leaves behind six nephews and his beloved dogs, Buddy and Sweetie. Danny was an attentive uncle who relished creating fun experiences and was always seeking the "perfect" gift at Christmas and for birthdays.

The family wishes to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Westchester Harbour who provided loving care over the past several years.

Those desiring to make a donation in Danny's memory may consider the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (AFTD), 2700 Horizon Drive, Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406 or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262.

Memorial services will be private.

Condolences may be expressed at www.wrightfs.com.

Wright Funerals-Cremations

1720 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wright Cremation & Funeral Service
1726 Westchester Dive.
High Point, NC 27262
(336) 882-0022
September 15, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Cindy Castevens
