Dorothy Clark Hodges
1930 - 2020
Hodges, Dorothy Clark

June 5, 1930 - September 10, 2020

Dorothy Mae Clark Hodges, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

An 11:00 a.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery with Rev. Ray Greene officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, September 11, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.

A Rockingham County native, Dorothy was born on June 5, 1930, to the late Mal and Nellie Martin Clark. She was a member of the Mayodan Church of God and had a deep relationship with God. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Dorothy was very giving person and never met a stranger.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Butler Hodges; her daughter, Janice Hodges; her son, Clay Hodges; her sister, Cora Pete Manuel; and her brother, Warren Owens Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa McHone (David) of Madison; her brother, Roy Clark of Stoneville; four grandchildren, Daniel Manuel (Ashley), Adriana Manuel, Christian Evans, and Landon Evans all of Madison; and one great-grandchild, Luka Carter.

Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Hodges and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com.

Ray Funeral Home

119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025

Published in Greensboro News & Record on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Ray Funeral Home
SEP
12
Graveside service
Mayodan Municipal Cemetery
Ray Funeral Home
119 North Market Street
Madison, NC 27025
(336) 548-9606
