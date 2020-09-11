Hodges, Dorothy Clark
June 5, 1930 - September 10, 2020
Dorothy Mae Clark Hodges, 90, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Jacob's Creek Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
An 11:00 a.m. graveside service will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at Mayodan Municipal Cemetery with Rev. Ray Greene officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday evening, September 11, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Ray Funeral Home. Funeral home pandemic guidelines will apply.
A Rockingham County native, Dorothy was born on June 5, 1930, to the late Mal and Nellie Martin Clark. She was a member of the Mayodan Church of God and had a deep relationship with God. She loved her family dearly, especially her grandchildren. Dorothy was very giving person and never met a stranger.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Butler Hodges; her daughter, Janice Hodges; her son, Clay Hodges; her sister, Cora Pete Manuel; and her brother, Warren Owens Clark. She is survived by her daughter, Lisa McHone (David) of Madison; her brother, Roy Clark of Stoneville; four grandchildren, Daniel Manuel (Ashley), Adriana Manuel, Christian Evans, and Landon Evans all of Madison; and one great-grandchild, Luka Carter.
Ray Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Dorothy Hodges and all are invited to share memories or offer condolences at www.rayfuneralhome.com
.
Ray Funeral Home
119 N. Market Street, Madison, NC 27025